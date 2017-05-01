Two killed after motorcycle, SUV collide in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman were killed Monday in an accident in Suffolk.

At 1:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Old Myrtle Road at the intersection of Old Mill Road. Police say the accident involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a motorcycle.

According to police, the SUV and motorcycle were traveling on Old Mill Road when the accident happened. The driver and a passenger on the motorcycle — a man and woman — were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Old Myrtle Road and Old Mill Road is closed. Traffic is being detoured and the roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

