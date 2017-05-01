Suspect shot, killed in Newport News tactical situation had three hostages, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect who was shot and killed by police during a tactical situation Saturday was holding three people hostage — and shot one of them — according to Newport News police.

The suspect killed during the incident was identified Monday as 35-year-old Caleb “CJ” Jackson, Jr., of Newport News.

Newport News police were called to the Pondo Café around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a disorderly person inside the restaurant.

Responding officers could not enter the restaurant because the doors and windows were locked. The officers heard gunfire from inside the restaurant at some point, according to police.

Police say emergency dispatchers made contact with someone inside Pondo, and got information that three people were being held hostage by an armed man who had already shot one of the hostages.

Police say a NNPD Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) was called to the scene, and was eventually able breach the doors of the restaurant. The suspect — later identified as Jackson — pointed a gun at one of the officers, before a 22-year Newport News police veteran shot and killed him.

An investigation later determined Jackson was armed with a loaded gun, police say.

Two of the people held hostage were not injured and were rescued by officers, police say. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The officer who shot Jackson has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and a ruling from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Police said Monday the officer has served with tactical operations for 20 years and is a highly regarded leader.

Police say he was also previously involved in a fatal shooting during a tactical situation, which was ruled justified by the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

