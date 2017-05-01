James City County man charged with child abuse after infant dies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man has been arrested in connection to his infant daughter’s death.

27-year-old Bryan Timothy Arruda is charged with felony child abuse.

On Friday, emergency crews were called to a home in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive for a report of an injured infant. The baby was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. She died Saturday night.

Police identified the infant as three-month-old Emery Alaine Arruda.

Police say Arruda was at home alone with the infant Friday when the alleged incident happened. He is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

James City County police and Child Protective Services are working with the staff at VCU Medical Center and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this investigation.

