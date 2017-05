PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are looking ahead to the warm summer months and what food goes well in the season. Chef Vinny Fabbrizi from Andrea’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant joined us to showcase items from their appetizer menu.

Vinny made Fried Calamari, Bruschetta and Mozzarella Caprese.

Andrea’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

940 Cedar Rd

Chesapeake

AndreasChesapeake.com

(757) 482-4600

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Andrea’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant.