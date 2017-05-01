House fire in Norfolk displaces family of six

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire displaced a family of six from their Norfolk home on Monday.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Kittrell Street at 6:03 p.m. Firefighters got on scene three minutes later and found a bedroom in a single-story home on fire.

Everyone inside the house got out safely. They were alerted by a smoke detector. No one was hurt.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:19 p.m. Fire damage was limited to the bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.