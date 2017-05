SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle accident in Southampton County on Monday.

It happened on Highway 58 in the Adams Grove area.

The Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department asked drivers to avoid the area, as they expected to be on scene for an extended amount of time “due to the nature and extent of the call.”

10 On Your Side has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.