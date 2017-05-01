Gunshot victim arrives at Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person with a gunshot wound showed up at a Norfolk hospital Monday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Glendale Avenue at 4:24 p.m. Shortly after, the gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim’s injury is related to the shooting on Glendale, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers could not provide information about the victim’s condition.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.