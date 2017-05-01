Officials: Dallas paramedic shot, scene still active

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Please keep the injured EMT and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released.

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.