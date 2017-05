WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a man after his sailboat was found aground near Hatteras on Monday.

82-year-old Richard Tomlinson, of Clearwater, Florida, was reportedly sailing from Clearwater to Maine.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch are currently searching for Tomlinson.

If you have any information related to the search, call the Coast Guard Command Center at 757-398-6390.