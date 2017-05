CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two people who used a stolen credit card in Chesapeake.

On April 8, a wallet was reported stolen from a restaurant in the 100 block of Gainsborough Square. The wallet had three credit cards in it, which were used by a man and woman.

The suspects bought over $1,500 in merchandise from a store in the 1000 block of Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.