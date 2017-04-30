Three displaced in early morning kitchen fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- The Red Cross is assisting a family of three with accommodations after an early morning kitchen fire Sunday morning.

Chesapeake firefighters received the call for a fire in the 2700 block of Janice Lynn Court at 4:33 a.m.

S.J. Gulisano with the Chesapeake Fire said firefighters arrived on scene six minutes later and quickly brought the fire under control. It was marked out at 4:54 a.m.

No injuries and no damage to surrounding units were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.