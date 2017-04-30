Thousands sign petition to end Va. Beach College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After a crime-filled weekend in Virginia Beach, a petition has been created to end College Beach Weekend.

Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 18th Street where four people were shot, Saturday night. All four victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach spokesperson Linda Kuehn told 10 On Your Side another person showed up at a local hospital with a stab wound around 10 p.m.

The petition letter to the City of Virginia Beach says “[Beach Week] is not worth the cost both monetarily and physically.”

We would like to end college beach week. This is an event meant to help collect money for our locals but in truth it puts lives and property in danger. There have been multiple instances through the years showing the danger of this event. The cost of property damage and law enforcement costs (for overtime and sheer number of officers that need to work) is too high compared to how much week make off this event. This is also supposed to be a family oriented beach, but this event is far from kid friendly.

The group has surpassed their goal of 1,500 signatures with over 5,000 supporters that have signed the petition on Change.org to put a stop to Virginia Beach College Beach Weekend.