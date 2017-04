CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- Chesapeake Firefighters reported one non-life threatening injury was sustained in a residential structure fire in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to a fire in the 2300 block of Halyard Lane. They arrived on scene at 10:03 a.m. and had the fire under control at 10:12 a.m.

Four people were displaced and one of them was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening burn injury.