VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say someone showed up at a local hospital with a stab wound.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn tells WAVY.com this person told police they were stabbed by a black male at the Oceanfront.

This person reportedly told police the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 24th Street.

Police also responded to a shooting late Saturday night that left four people injured.

