Zach Pascal signs free-agent deal with Washington Redskins

Zach Pascal will get his first chance at NFL stardom in the uniform of his hometown team. Pascal, who was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins.

Pascal, one of the top receivers in ODU history, finished his career with a program record 1,549 all-purpose yards and 233 receptions, also a ODU record. His 3,184 receiving yards rank second on the all-time list and his 30 receiving touchdowns are tied for second.

Given the departure of receivers Desean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, Pascal may have a golden opportunity to compete for a spot on the depth chart. The Redskins will likely lean on last season’s first-round pick Josh Doctson, along with Jamison Crowder.

Joining Pascal in the professional ranks will be ODU teammate Rashaad Coward. The Chicago Bears signed the big defensive tackle to an undrafted free agent contract. Coward finished his career with 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.