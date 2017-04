PHILADELPHIA, PA (WAVY) – He had to wait a little longer than most initially projected, but Virginia Beach’s Bucky Hodges finally got the call on Saturday afternoon. The former Salem High School quarterback and later Virginia Tech tight end was selected to the Minnesota Vikings with the 201st overall pick in the 6th round.

Hodges finished his three-year career fifth on the all-time list for receiving yards in a career (1,747).