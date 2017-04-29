Police: Man shot in the foot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening with a gunshot wound, police say.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot tells WAVY.com officers were called to Parkside Drive at 4:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his feet. He was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Elliot says there is no suspect information at this time.

