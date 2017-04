NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has confirmed that the Ocean View pier and the land around the pier is now up for sale.

Christy Allen, a realtor at Judy Boone Realty, tells WAVY.com the plan is to sell a developer for a hotel, condo or conference center development.

A total of 5.9 acres of land around — and including — the pier is listed for sale for $15 million on the Judy Boone website.

Confirmed third source Boone Pier, land, and Thirsty Camel rest. for sale. $ 15 million. Follows legal probs for Ronnie Boone.@WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 29, 2017

