Hemmerich loses no-hit bid on last pitch, Norfolk State splits with Delaware State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Baseball can be a little cruel sometimes, as Norfolk State senior Devin Hemmerich found out on Saturday evening. Pitching in game one of the Spartans’ double-header, the senior left-hander out of Atlantic Shores Christian School found himself one strike away from a no-hitter.

With two men gone, Hemmerich delivered the 0-2 pitch, which found the hole at third for the only hit of the game. Hemmerich finished the deal on the next batter, but finished the day giving up just one hit and striking out five in nine innings of work. “You’re so close, it’s right there,” said Hemmerich. “It’s like going to the championship game and losing. You’re right there. You can taste it, and it just gets ripped from you.”

A disappointing end, but there wasn’t too much for Hemmerich to stay somber about for too long. Hemmerich earned the win in a 5-0 final, and in so doing, tied Matt Outman for most wins in a career (23). Delaware State dealt the Spartans a 4-2 loss in 10 innings the following game, which means NSU will have to wait until Sunday to clinch their third straight MEAC North Division title.