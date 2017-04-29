Heavy congestion prompts detour on I-264 near Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy congestion on Interstate 264 East has prompted a detour near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

VDOT cameras showed heavy traffic on both the eat and westbound sides of I-264 Saturday evening.

VDOT says all lanes have been blocked at Parks Avenue, and motorists are being detoured to I-264 West.

Motorists are being advised to expect heavy delays and to use an alternate route.

Virginia State Police say they are working a crash on I-264 West near Birdneck.

