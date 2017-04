HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob the Todds Lane Market at knifepoint Friday night.

According to police, a man seen in surveillance photos went into the market, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The store’s clerk reportedly refused, and the man fled the scene in a red Ford pickup.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP if you recognize this man.

Credit: Hampton Police Division