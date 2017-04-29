First phase of learning garden at Granby Elementary begins

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Volunteers gathered Saturday morning to begin the first phase of the learning garden at Granby Elementary.

The Norfolk School Garden Collective invited members of the community to come out and help build a fence around the soon-to-be garden located at the rear of the school. Cardboard will be used to kill the grass inside the gated area before tilling and seeding.

“This has been a year in the making and will be a wonderful outdoor classroom for our students.”, said volunteer, Reba Bloom.

