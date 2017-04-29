Driver seriously injured after car accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of auto accident involving two vehicles in the 2100 block of North Main Street shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The accident caused North Main street to be closed in both directions for a period of time until an Officer began to alternate traffic on the southbound side of the roadway. The roadway was back open after approximately 30 minutes.

Police say the driver of a Mustang was ticketed for failure to yield after he pulled out in front of a Kia minivan that was leaving a 7-Eleven located in the area.

The minivan was traveling southbound on North Main Street when it hit the Ford Mustang, pinning the driver inside his vehicle for several minutes. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel were able to pry the door open and provide emergency medical assessment and treatment to the male victim. He was ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the Mustang was not injured.

The driver of the minivan refused treatment and transport.