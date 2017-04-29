Democratic activists summit scheduled for Sunday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There is a democratic activists summit in Hampton Sunday.

Democratic committees from all seven Hampton Roads cities and James City County, York County, and Williamsburg are hosting the event. They say it’s the first region-wide summit geared toward democrats and activists.

Elected officials like Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) will be there to talk about what it’s like to campaign and serve in government.

The event is at Hampton High School on West Queen Street, and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can register for the event at this link.

A $10 registration fee will go toward the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats.