Deadly shooting at Newport News apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Newport News Police said Communications received a call for gunshots heard in the 13200 block of Sojourner Court; Aqueduct Apartments. The call was upgraded that there was a shooting victim.

Officers and medics arrived on scene where they found a 27-year-old Norfolk man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is continuing.