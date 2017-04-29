Crews battle fire at home in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews battled a house fire Saturday evening in the Dare area of York County.

Officials with the York County Fire and Life Safety say crews were called to a home on Jethro Lane around 5 p.m. Fire and rescue units found heavy fire within the house in the attic, as well as the first and second floor.

Officials say a majority of the fire was contained to the second floor, and the fire is now under control.

There was additional heat and smoke damage throughout the house.

The Newport News Fire Department responded to the scene Saturday.

Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire.

