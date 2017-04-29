Coast Guard rescues two from water near Reef Point

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WAVY)- Two people had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday when their 40-foot sailboat ran aground and began to take on water near Reef Point.

The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew from Station Elizabeth City to the call. The crew safely transferred the pair from their boat, The Eleventh Hour, and took them to New Hope Boat Ramp in Apex.

“With the sailboat being so close, we were able to quickly respond and rescue the two people and get them to safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin A. Belcher, crew member for the case.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

TowBoatUS is en route to tow the sailboat.

The call was received by Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington.