CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in an accidental shooting, police say.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says officers were called to Seaboard Avenue around 3:50 p.m. for an accidental shooting.

Witnesses told officers two people were handling a shotgun when it went off, hitting the 20-year-old in the face, according to Elliot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.