6 people displaced in Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were displaced Saturday afternoon in a fire at a Portsmouth house.

Fire department chief Jim Hoffler tells WAVY.com crews were called to a home on Portsmouth Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the house when crews arrived.

Hoffler says crews contained the fire to a room on the second floor. It was under control within 10 minutes, but Hoffler says the home’s six occupants — two adults and four children — have been displaced.

According to Hoffler, the Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.