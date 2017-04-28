Missing 4-year-old girl taken by mother, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a little girl who was allegedly taken by her birth mother.

Detectives say four-year-old Zhakiya H. Davis-Smith was last seen by her legal guardians with her mother in the 900 block of Crawford Parkway at 4:45 p.m.

The mother, Kayla Cassell, does not have custody of Zhakiya and investigators believe that she is may be traveling in a gold-colored vehicle.

Cassell is a 19-year-old black female who stands approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Kayla Cassell was last seen wearing a black button-up sleeveless shirt, black pants, and black flip flops with a flower bow on them. Zhakiya H. Davis-Smith is a 4-year-old black female who stands 3’2” tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Zhakiya was last seen wearing a blue tank top with red, white and blue dots, dark blue jean shorts, and white ballet style shoes. She has silver ball stud earrings in her ears. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 4-year-old Zhakiya Davis-Smith or 19-year-old Kayla Cassell, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.