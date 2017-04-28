Women accused of stealing, cashing checks from Newport News business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are accused of stealing and forging checks from a Newport News home healthcare business.

Police say they received a report stating that between July 25, 2016 and Nov. 15, 2016, two employees of CDK Home Health Services, LLC stole checks, forged them and cashed them at several different locations.

Authorities arrested two women in connection to the incident.

39-year-old Laquwana M. Boose, of Newport News, was charged with one count of larceny and 12 counts each of forgery and uttering and conspiracy to commit a felony. She was arrested Thursday.

Sheri Chantae Young, also 39, of Suffolk, was charged with one count of larceny and 24 counts of forgery and uttering. She was arrested on March 29.

Both women were taken to the Newport News City Jail.