Second suspect charged in 2016 murder of Portsmouth teen

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a Portsmouth teen who was found dead in York County last summer.

24-year-old Amina Washington faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The body of 18-year-old Austin G. Baxley was found near the Tour Road overpass on Crawford Road on July 1, 2016. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said he was shot multiple times.

Friends said Baxley had just graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth before his death.

Last year, authorities arrested 20-year-old Julian Rios on murder and gun charges in connection to this case.