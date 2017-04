PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A gas line was burning underground in a Portsmouth neighborhood Friday morning.

Portsmouth dispatchers say they received a report of the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

Fire chief Jim Hoffler says a gas line was ruptured and was burning 40 feet from a house on Swannanoa Drive.

A viewer photo showed the flames, which were underneath a tree in the neighborhood.

Hoffler says the fire is now out.