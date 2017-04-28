Report: Blue Angels ‘swap paint’ during Florida flyover

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Blue Angels jets made brief contact while flying over Pensacola Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to The Navy Times.

The article quotes Blue Angels Spokesman Lt. Joe Hontz, who called it “a very brief and minor contact between the aircraft.” Hontz explained the jets were flying in the Blue Angel Delta Formation when the pilots “encountered unexpected wake turbulence.”

Wednesday, the Blues conducted a flyover with the USAF Thunderbirds.

According to The Navy Times article, both aircraft are back in service after going through some minor maintenance following the “paint-swap” incident.

The article also says both pilots involved in Wednesday’s incident are back on the job. The Blues are in Beaufort, South Carolina, this weekend for the MCAS Beaufort Air Show, which begins Saturday.