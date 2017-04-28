Portsmouth police investigating overnight shooting at popular bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot at the Cock Island Bar & Grill overnight.

Portsmouth police say someone called 911 around 1:25 Friday morning from the business on Airline Boulevard near Frederick Boulevard. Officers and paramedics arrived and found a man who was shot in the chest. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials say he should be okay.

WAVY.com’s photojournalist on the scene said there were several police cars at the business and lots of crime tape up in the parking lot.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting. Investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line.