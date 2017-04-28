Norfolk police stepping up patrols in neighborhoods plagued by violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are stepping up patrols ahead of the summer.

The department says it will focus on enhancing policing efforts in communities plagued by violent crime.

“We’ve identified areas of concentrated criminal activity and allocated resources for those specific areas,” says Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone. “We cannot allow the few people engaged in criminal activity to steal from our community members their sense of safety and welfare. My department is taking a proactive approach against those wishing to engage in criminal conduct to safeguard the wellbeing of our communities.”

Police will increase visibility with additional marked police cruisers, officers on walking beats and patrol assistance from the K-9 unit, the tactical bike patrol unit and the gang suppression unit.

Just this week, two teens were shot and killed in Norfolk.

On Monday, 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer was shot dead on Wilson Road. Two days later, two 17-year-olds were shot in the city’s Young Terrace neighborhood. One of the teens, Kaison Mitchell, died at the hospital.

Concerned residents and ministers gathered Friday at the Calvert Square basketball court to reach out to young people in the area. One activist told 10 On Your Side it’s time for the community to get “back to basics.”

“Bring back the original way of living and growing up in your community,” Bilal Muhammad said. “The family, the village, supervising the children, the neighbors. Not only just the parents of a particular child but the community.”

Muhammad is calling on parents and adults to set an example for kids to look up to so they won’t turn to the streets.