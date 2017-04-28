Reports of injuries in single-vehicle accident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person was reportedly injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Newport News.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was reported in the 700 block of 720 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. One was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to dispatch.

Images a WAVY viewer took at the scene show a white pickup truck with front-end damage. The images also show damage to a nearby building.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Newport News Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: WAVY viewer Brandon Hodges Courtesy: WAVY viewer Brandon Hodges Courtesy: WAVY viewer Brandon Hodges

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.