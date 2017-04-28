Newport News father arrested after injured infant arrives at hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges after a five-month-old girl was injured.

Police say they received a referral from Child Protective Services after the baby was taken to the hospital by medics with what “may be serious injuries.” After she was examined at a local hospital, the child was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD).

As a result of their investigation, police charged the child’s father, 33-year-old Ellic Vattell Cephas, with felony child neglect and malicious wounding.

Cephas, of the 100 block of Lands End Lane, was arrested at police headquarters on Thursday. He is being held in the Newport News City Jail and has a court date set for May 11.

Police have not provided any additional information about this case. The police department’s Special Victims Unit is still investigating.

