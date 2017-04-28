Meet the 2017 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will induct its 2017 class on Saturday, but on Friday there was a pre-induction party at the museum.

The class includes Dre Bly, Bimbo Coles, Beth Anders, Claudio Reyna, Kim Hamilton, C.J. Woollum and Jack Bogaczyk.

Bly went to Western Branch High School in Chesapeake and was an All-American at North Carolina. He had an 11-year NFL career and won a Super Bowl in his rookie season and had 43 career interceptions.

“It’s a great honor,” Bly said. “I was saying to myself the other day, when I was 10 years old who would have imagined that when I caught my first in the streets of Cavalier Manor that that would of ended up being a hall of fame pass.”

Bimbo Coles is the leading scorer in Virginia Tech history. He had a 14-year NBA career and won a championship as assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

“I’m a Hokie, I worked my tail off, I played every quarter, every minute, every practice, one way, and that;’s the only way I knew how to play was 100 percent,” Coles said. “I want people to always remember me about the way I played the game of basketball and the way I conducted myself off the court.”

Beth Anders made 28 appearances in the NCAA field hockey tournament and won a record nine national titles. Her 561 wins are the most in NCAA history. She appreciates the recognition her sport is getting by being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“They appreciate all sports and accomplishments,” Anders said. “Field hockey in this area has done very well, and it’s nice to part of it.”

C.J. Woollum was the head coach at Christopher Newport for 26 seasons and won more than 500 games. Woollum passed away in 2013.