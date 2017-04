JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are looking to identify a masked man who stole money from a safe at Martin’s Food Market earlier this year.

The masked suspect entered the store at 6 a.m. on Feb. 9, went into the office and took money from the safe, according to police. Security images show the suspect wearing a hat as well as over-the-ear headphones.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP if you recognize this man or knowing anything about this incident.

