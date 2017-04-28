Man charged with assaulting Portsmouth officers during arrest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting an officer while being taken into custody.

Around 8:12 p.m., an officer working part-time at the Wal-Mart at 1098 Frederick Boulevard noticed a man who matched the description of a suspect connected to a series of business burglaries.

As the officer spoke with the suspect, another officer arrived on the scene. They told the suspect he was under arrest.

As the officers tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect began to struggle and fell to the ground on top of one of the officers. The suspect then hit the officer several times in the face. Two people then came by and helped the officers arrest the suspect.

The officer who was assaulted had minor injuries.

Police wanted to thank the two good Samaritans who helped them. They are asking the citizens to reach out to the police department’s public information officer at 757-718-9031.

The suspect was identified by police as 32-year-old Clinton T. Pickens, of Portsmouth.

Pickens has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute imitation narcotics, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police say more charges are pending against him in connection to the burglaries investigators believe he committed.

Pickens is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.