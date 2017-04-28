Inside the dredging of the Ocean View beach replenishment project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side got an inside look Friday morning at the dredging process of a $34.5 million project to replenish the shores of Ocean View.

Reporter Matt Gregory got a look into crews’ work aboard the Liberty Island and Padre Island dredges — two ships being used in the project.

Officials say the project will widen a seven-mile area of the beach, with the expectation that it will reinforce the beach against storm damage.

Crews have used dredge boats like these to take sand off the bay floor for the expansion. That sand is then taken to the beaches, in an area between the tip of Willoughby Spit, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, and the Little Creek Inlet.

This is your beach Norfolk. Sand getting pumped now pic.twitter.com/e1HbqtZzhZ — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) April 28, 2017

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last week that the project was more than halfway complete. Once it’s done, officials say a total of 1.2 million cubic yards of sand will have been added to the beach.

Matt Gregory reports that the project is expected to be completed in May.

Look for more on Matt’s inside look at the Ocean View beach replenishment project tonight on WAVY News 10.

This is the sand that will go on the beach. It's held on the boat pic.twitter.com/1h2V5869LB — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) April 28, 2017