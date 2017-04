PORTSMOUTH – This Sunday the Simon Family JCC invites you to experience Israeli culture, starting with the food!

Authentic dishes, music and even camel rides will be part of this celebration of Israel’s 69th birthday.

Israel Fest Celebration

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Simon Family JCC – 5000 Corporate Woods Drive, Virginia Beach

SimonFamilyJCC.org/IsraelFest

(757) 321-2338