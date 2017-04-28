Florida high school student accused of luring men using app

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A high school student was arrested at school on Thursday after she was accused of luring men to the city of South Daytona and having others rob them.

Police said Kyandrea Cook, 18, met the victims while using a smartphone app. Last month, two victims were allegedly targeted and one person was shot.

“She stated that she was involved with it,” South Daytona police Lt. Dan Dietrich told WESH 2 News after Cook was located in class at Mainland High School, pulled out and put in handcuffs.

Cook allegedly confessed to her involvement in a plot to set victims up to be robbed.

“She did have relationships with these two men right before they were robbed or the carjackings went down,” Dietrich said.

In a 24-hour period last month, police said two men were targeted by Cook and her crew. A 17-year-old in a red truck was shot after he and a friend arranged via the smartphone app to meet a woman, allegedly Cook. Police said the incident occurred in an abandoned house off U.S. 1. The next night, police said Cook lured a man to a South Daytona intersection, then the two allegedly drove to James Street Park.

“While they were getting to know each other, the crew came up and knocked on his window and then carjacked him and took his car,” Dietrich said.

Police said the high school girl used various ruses to lure the suspects she allegedly met on the phone app. Police said they do not believe that Cook physically hurt anyone, they believe the people she was with did.

Cook is facing a host of charges, including attempted felony murder and carjacking. Police are working to find the others involved in the scheme.