Drivers pushes officer, flees traffic stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges after police say pushed an officer and ran away during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Dominique Ulysses Montgomery, 26, was taken in to custody two days after the alleged incident.

Officers were patrolling the Colony Road and Warwick Boulevard area around 9:20 p.m. when they saw a GMC Yukon driving without headlights on, Newport News police say.

The officers then pulled the Yukon over.

Police say the driver — who was later identified as Montgomery — got out of the SUV and an officer told him to stay in the vehicle.

Montgomery reportedly looked at the officer, did not follow the instruction and reached into the vehicle. Police say the officer noticed a handgun on the floorboard of the SUV, and told Montgomery to place his hands behind his back.

Montgomery questioned the officer as to what gun he was talking about. He then reportedly pushed the officer and ran away, after the officer had repeated the command.

Montgomery has been charged with driving without headlights, revoked driver’s license, pedestrian interfering with traffic, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.