Police, CPS investigating after infant is injured in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police and Child Protective Services are investigating after a three-month-old baby was seriously injured Friday.

Officers and medics were called to a home in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive at 3:21 p.m. for a report of an injured infant. The child was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how the baby was injured. Authorities have not provided any further information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.