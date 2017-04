NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation in the City Center area of Newport News.

Officers were called to the 700 block of City Center Boulevard at 6:26 p.m. for a report of a man found in a ditch. When police got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive. He appears to be in his early 20s to mid-30s, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

