CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking for help to identify a woman suspected of shoplifting.

On April 3, police say the woman stole nearly $100 in merchandise from a store in the 2400 block of Chesapeake Square Ring Road. The suspect left the area in a gold-colored sedan with a missing front bumper, according to police.

If you recognize this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.