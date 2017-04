NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk was evacuated Friday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

Norfolk Police spokesperson Jo Ann Hughes says the threat was called in to dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. The school was evacuated as a result.

Hughes says everyone is safe. Police are responding to the school to investigate the threat.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.