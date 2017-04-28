Four students injured in Norfolk school bus crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four students went to the hospital for evaluation after a school bus crash in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Norfolk police spokesperson Jo Ann Hughes says the accident happened at Lincoln Street and E. Olney Road. She confirmed the driver of the vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

A school official said eight students were evaluated on scene, then four of them were taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) for further evaluation. She said no one was seriously hurt.

The accident reportedly happened as the students were returning to the Academy of Discovery at Lakewood after a trip to see the VA International Tattoo.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

